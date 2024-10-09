Water level in Aral Sea hits 5-year record

9 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Aral Sea has been almost completely filled with water for the first time in the last 5 years. This positively affects both fishing and tourism.

The Aral Sea has been almost completely filled for the first time in 5 years. About 980 cubic meters of water have been poured into the sea, the authorities of Kazakhstan said. Before that, up to 400 mln cubic meters had been poured into the sea.

“Today, the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea is 22 bln cubic meters. Before that, during the irrigation period, 7-10 cubic meters of water per second flowed into the sea, this year it is 10 times more – 60-70 cubic meters per second,”

- Deputy Head of the Aral-Syrdarya Basin Inspection Zeinolla Kaztoganov said.