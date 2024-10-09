Kokov congratulates climber from KBR who conquered all eight-thousanders

9 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of Kazbek Kokov

A native of Kabardino-Balkaria, climber Alina Pekova completed a year and a half long journey to one of the most important achievements in mountaineering: the athlete conquered all the mountains in the world whose height exceeds 8,000 meters, the so-called eight-thousanders. The head of the KBR congratulated her on her achievement.

Alina Pekova from Nalchik is the first Russian to be among the climbers who conquered all the eight-thousanders in the world. The head of the KBR Kazbek Kokov spoke about the climber's record.

"Our fellow countrywoman Alina Pekova became the first representative of Russia to conquer all 14 highest mountain peaks on the planet,”

– the head of the region reported.