Tbilisi accuses European Parliament of bold interference in Georgia's affairs

The Georgian Dream called the European Parliament's resolution bold interference in the country's affairs. The document was called an attempt to influence the elections in Georgia.

The head of the ruling party Georgian Dream Irakli Garibashvili responded to the draft resolution presented by the European Parliament dedicated to Georgia.

The politician accused the European Parliament of bold interference in Georgia's internal affairs. He called the resolution anti-Georgian, which is being prepared by lobbyists.

He also noted that the gross interference of the European Parliament is happening two weeks before the parliamentary elections. According to him, the European Parliament wants to influence the elections with its resolution.