European Parliament calls for freezing Georgia's funding

9 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Members of the European Parliament voted for a resolution condemning the current course of the Georgian leadership, including the law on foreign agents. MEPs called for freezing funding and imposing sanctions, including against Bidzina Ivanishvili.

A new resolution on Georgia was adopted today by the European Parliament. The MEPs call on Brussels to take a number of measures against Tbilisi in connection with the "undermining of democracy" in the country. The corresponding statement was distributed by the EP press service following the vote on the resolution.

The resolution, among other things, asserts that the current state of democracy in Georgia does not allow for its continued European integration. MEPs called the laws adopted in the country in recent months, including the law on foreign agents, authoritarian. The document states that as long as they remain in force, Georgia will not be able to advance towards joining the EU.