Russians choose Gagra for October holidays

The pearl of Abkhazia, Gagra, is 4th in the ranking of hotel bookings by Russians in October. The resort is second only to Sochi, Moscow and St. Petersburg

According to the Tvil.ru service, The city of Gagra in Abkhazia entered the top five most popular holiday destinations in October.

The most famous Abkhazian resort is the 4th in hotel bookings for October among Russians. Sochi became the leader of the list, Moscow is in 2nd place, and St. Petersburg closes the top three.

A holiday in Gagra in October 2024 turned out to be the most budget-friendly among the top 10 in the rating. One-night stay in average costs 2,789 rubles, though in all the other 9 destinations the cost of a night exceeds 3,000 rubles. The most expensive place to stay turned out to be Kazan, which is the 8th: there, the cost of a one-night stay is 4,739 rubles.