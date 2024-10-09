9 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that pressure on Azerbaijan is increasing on the eve of COP29. At the same time, Moscow emphasized that it is useless to put pressure on Baku.

The US is increasing pressure on the presiding country, Azerbaijan, on the eve of the COP29 conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, something similar happened before the conference in Egypt in 2022 and on the eve of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in 2023. Zakharova noted that Baku has been under pressure more than once.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that it is useless to put pressure on Azerbaijan. Zakharova added that the stove-piping is being made to artificially create excitement around the climate issue.