Russians frequent visitors to Georgia in 2024

Georgia has welcomed almost 6 mln tourists since the beginning of the year. The largest number of visits were made by Russians. Georgia was also visited by citizens of Kazakhstan, Iran, and India.

In the first 9 months of this year, about 5.8 mln tourists from different countries visited Georgia, the National Tourism Administration reports.

The number of visits to Georgia since the beginning of the year has increased by 4.1% compared to last year's data. Tourist arrivals have increased by 9.2% compared to 2023.

The majority of foreigners who arrived in Georgia this year are Russians. They made over 1.1 mln visits, though the figures decreased by 3.3% comparing with the previous year.