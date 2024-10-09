Resident of Dagestan takes revenge on his ex-girlfriend by shooting at her tires

9 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A crime motivated by jealousy was committed in Dagestan. A resident of Khasavyurt decided to take revenge on his ex-partner, who did not want to continue a relationship with him.

A man in Dagestan tried to commit an act of revenge by opening fire at the tires of the car belonging to the woman with whom he had previously been in a civil marriage, the republic's Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

Initially, a 34-year-old woman came to the police department in the Kirovsky District. According to her, a resident of Khasavyurt, a 37-year-old man, shot at the tire of her car.

According to the applicant, the crime was committed at night, at 01:30, on the Astrakhan-Makhachkala highway, when the car was parked near cafe. The suspect fired a shot from a firearm and hit the front left wheel of a Gelly Coolray. As a result, the car owner suffered damage in amount of 18,000 rubles.