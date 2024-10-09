Israel promises deadly attack on Iran

9 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

The Israeli army is preparing to launch a retaliatory strike on Iran in response to the massive attack carried out by the Islamic Republic on October 1. According to the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry, the hit will be "deadly".

Tel Aviv continues to prepare for the strike that the IDF will carry out on Iran in response to the missile attack on October 1, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced.

In his assessment, the attack carried out by Iran was "aggressive", but it lacked precision.

"Our attack, on the contrary, will be deadly, extremely precise and, most importantly, unexpected,”

– Yoav Galant said.