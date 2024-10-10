Georgian Dream announces rating update ahead of elections

10 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Opinion Research Business International has put the approval rating of the ruling Georgian Dream party at 59.5% in the latest public opinion poll released on Tuesday.

GORBI published the results of a survey asking participants who they would vote for if the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 26, were held this week.

The party ratings were distributed as follows:

Georgian Dream - 59.5%

United National Movement and allied parties - 13.6%

Gvaramia, Melia, Khoshtaria, and Japaridze alliance - 10.3%

Khazaradze's alliance - 4.5%

Giorgi Gakharia's party - 3.8%

Iago Khvichia's "Girchi" - 2.7%

Patriots' Alliance/Alt Info - 2.5%

Other parties - 3.1%

According to these results, only three parties would surpass the five percent election threshold and secure seats in the next Parliament.

The poll, commissioned by the Imedi TV channel, was conducted nationwide through face-to-face interviews on September 18-30, surveying 1,700 respondents in total, with a margin of error of 3%.