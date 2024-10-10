Russian national football team to play with Syria in November

10 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team plans to play two friendly matches next month with one of the possible opponents representing Syria, head coach of the Russian national side Valery Karpin said.

"We have two opponents for the month of November There is still no information whether they would be able to come. One of our possible opponents is the Syrian national team," Karpin said.

The Russian Football Union’s press office said later in the day that the national squad would not be playing friendly international fixtures in October.

The Syrian Football Association said earlier that the country’s national team had been training to play a friendly match against the Russian national side.