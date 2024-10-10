Israel strikes Iran's car manufacturing plant in Syria

10 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations across Syria after midnight Thursday, injuring at least one person and causing significant material damage, according to Syrian state television.

The primary strike targeted a car manufacturing plant in the industrial city of Hasyaa in the countryside of Homs. One person was confirmed injured by the initial casualty report, while several vehicles loaded with relief materials and aid were destroyed in the attack, said the state TV.

A separate strike in the town of Maarin, located in Hama province, sparked a large fire, although there were no immediate reports of casualties, it said.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian city of Daraa and they are being investigated, state media also reported.