10 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 10th-century manuscript by John Zosimos, a Georgian calligrapher, author, translator and bookbinder monk, has returned to Georgia after being purchased by founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili at the Christie's auction in London.

The GD press office noted Codex Sinaiticus Rescriptus, a 5th-7th centuries CE manuscript compiled in Aramaic and Georgian languages, would be donated to the Georgian National Museum network.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the philanthropic act to purchase a manuscript and return it to Georgia was aimed at protecting and preserving Georgia's national identity.

"We are very happy that this treasure will find its place in our country,” Kobakhidze said.

The palimpsest is overwritten with Georgian text written by Zosimos, and preserved in its 10th-century binding from St Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai, the earliest known signed, dated, and localisable binding. The manuscript will be the only masterpiece of Ioane Zosimos to be kept in Georgia.