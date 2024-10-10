Turkish warships deliver humanitarian aid to Beirut

10 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 2,000 Turkish citizens and some foreign nationals started boarding a Turkish military ship late Wednesday that brought in aid and will take them out of Lebanon.

The ships are part of a six-ship convoy including escorts that set sail from the southern Turkish port of Mersin, transported 300 tons of humanitarian supplies, including food, hygiene kits, kitchenware, tents, beds and blankets.

wo ships were assigned the task of evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid, while four were assigned the task of escort and protection.