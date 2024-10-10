Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan successfully combats climate change

10 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Climate change affects all countries, adversely impacting livelihoods globally and impedes the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the Pre-COP29 event in Baku.

"Each year we see decreasing water levels in our rivers, while the Caspian Sea is shrinking. Azerbaijan also faces water scarcity," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan takes bold steps to overcome these challenges, AzerTAc reported.

"At the national level, we are successfully implementing our socio-economic priority of “clean environment and green growth”. Azerbaijan has announced 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year”," Ilham Aliyev said.

At he same time, the Azerbaijani leader recalled that the republic has sufficient renewable sources.