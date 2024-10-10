Adygea attacked by Ukrainian drones

10 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Adygeya Republic region on Thursday morning, the republic’s head Murat Kumpilov said on his Telegram channel.

He noted that residents are being evacuated from the village of Rodnikovoye after a night drone attack that caused a fire.

According to him, the attack targeted the suburbs of the city of Maykop - where the military airbase is located - and there were no casualties.

Kumpilov added that the people are being accommodated at a temporary shelter in a nearby village. A rescue and firefighting operations are underway.