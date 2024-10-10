First ships to be admitted in Anaklia port in 2029

10 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasised the role of the Anaklia deep sea port project in boosting the country's connectivity function.

In his interview with Georgian media, Kobakhidze highlighted benefits of building the port particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor, a logistics route connecting Central Asia and China to Europe via the South Caucasus.

"The first phase accounts for a $600 million investment, and after [its] completion, that is by 2029, the first ships will be admitted, and we will be able to process 600,000 containers per year, which is a rather large resource”, Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the operation would “directly” impact economic growth and budget revenue.

The PM stressed the Chinese participation in the project, calling Chinese freight “crucial and defining” in the success of the project and saying he was “delighted” the project would be implemented with a Chinese-Singaporean company.

Kobakhidze also said the state retaining a 51% controlling stake would ensure that the country's interests in the project were “represented to the fullest in every possible way”.

The Anaklia port project designated to be built in Georgia’s Black Sea town will ensure increased logistical capability between Asia and Europe