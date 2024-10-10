Kazakh President arrives paying official visit to Turkmenistan

10 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit, the press service of Kazakhstan's president said.

Tokayev was met at the airport by Chairman of the People's Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov.

During the visit, negotiations between Tokayev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov are scheduled.

Moreover, Tokayev will take part in the opening ceremony of the monument to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev in Ashgabat.

The Kazakh leader will also be one of the participants of the International Forum “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - the Basis of Peace and Development.