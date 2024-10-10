Tajikistan allocated $15 mln tp connect power grid to Uzbekistan

10 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved additional grant finaning of $15 million to help Tajikistan scale up an ongoing project to reconnect the country’s power system to the Central Asian Power System (CAPS) through interconnections with neighboring Uzbekistan, the ADB press service reported.

"The additional financing will construct a new 22 kilometer, 500-kilovolt transmission line in northern Tajikistan - between the country’s Sughd substation and the New Syrdarya substation in Uzbekistan," the report reads.

According to the report, it will scale up the transmission capacity for power exports and imports among CAPS countries, which include Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and strengthen infrastructure to prevent grid failures which lead to blackouts.

The project will also help ensure Tajikistan’s power system is ready to provide regulating capacity for the smooth integration of renewable energy in the region. In the long term, it will become a key component of the power evacuation scheme for the Rogun hydropower plant in Tajikistan.