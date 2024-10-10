Turkey starts evacuating its citizens from Beirut

10 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye on Thursday has begun evacuations from Lebanon's port of Beirut, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X.

"Our country will continue to extend a helping hand to the peoples of the region in the face of the humanitarian crisis created by the war Israel has spread," Fidan said.

The minister announced that Turkish naval ships have successfully evacuated the country's nationals from Lebanon and delivered aid to the Lebanese people.

Fidan assured Ankara that he would continue taking all necessary steps to protect its citizens abroad.

Over 2,000 Turkish citizens and foreign nationals are on board the TCG Bayraktar amphibious landing vessel and the TCG Sancaktar headed for the port of Mersin. The fleet is escorted by two frigates and two patrol boats.

Türkiye's government plans to organize more sea evacuations if necessary and is contemplating charter flights to repatriate citizens, Anadolu repoted.