Türkiye expects progress on gas hub

The Turkish Minister of Energy expressed confidence that progress will be achieved on the gas hub project in the near future.

"We are cooperating with other actors on this project. In the coming months, we will announce the progress achieved in this matter and the implementation of this project. The gas hub in Türkiye will create additional opportunities for both suppliers and consumers",

Alparslan Bayraktar said.

An important aspect of the Turkish Minister of Energy's statement is the confidence that progress on the gas hub project will be achieved in the coming months. This positive trend is attributed to several factors, including support at the state level and active negotiations with potential project participants.

Let us recall that the Turkish gas hub project was proposed shortly after the explosions at the Nord Streams. Then the Russian President suggested to his Turkish counterpart the establishment of a platform for the supply of blue fuel to other countries, including European ones.