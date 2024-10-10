Russia expands visa-free travel for Georgian citizens

10 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian President signed a new version of the decree "On the Exit from and Entry into the Russian Federation of Georgian citizens", which no longer contains exceptions that require a visa.

According to the document, Georgian citizens have the right to visit the territory of the Russian Federation for work purposes for a period that does not exceed 90 days. Those who intend to study in Russia are also eligible for a visa-free regime.

Thus, the abolition of visa requirements contributes to the development of business and trade relations between the two countries, and also significantly simplifies the process of submitting documents for admission to educational institutions in Russia.