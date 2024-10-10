Georgian TV channel Imedi refuses to air opposition videos

10 Oct. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The pro-government TV company Imedi has refused to broadcast pre-election videos from certain opposition parties in Georgia. This decision was made in response to the reluctance of several opposition channels to air Georgian Dream videos, the editorial board said.

"Until the imbalance created by the National Movement media is eliminated and a competitive pre-election environment is ensured, we will no longer broadcast advertising videos of the parties of the collective National Movement, which represent the criminal face of the previous government",

Imedi TV Company said.

The editorial board noted that until this day, it had been broadcasting the election campaign of opposition parties without any problems, since all broadcasters are required to avoid discriminatory approaches.

Earlier, the channels Mtavari Arkhi, TV Pirveli and Formula refused to show the election videos of the Georgian Dream, as they considered them offensive and unacceptable.