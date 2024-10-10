Gazprom increases supplies to Central Asia

10 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The CEO of the Russian company Gazprom, Alexey Miller, spoke about gas supplies to Central Asian countries this year. He noted that Russia had increased its gas supplies.

According to the Gazprom CEO, Gazprom doubled gas supplies to Asia from January to September. Miller emphasized that this had never happened before.

The head of the company said that Gazprom would continue its activities, as serious negotiations are ahead. He expressed confidence that all agreements and objectives would be reached.