Presidents of Russia and Iran to discuss situation in Middle East

The main topic of tomorrow's talks between the presidents of Russia and Iran will be relations between the two countries. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian President.

"First of all, the talks will concern bilateral Russian-Iranian relations",

Dmitry Peskov

He also added that Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian would discuss the latest events in the Middle East.

The talks between the Presidents are scheduled for October 11. They will take place in Ashgabat.

Let us recall that at the beginning of this month, Iran launched about two hundred missiles at Israel.