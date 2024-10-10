Kobakhidze speaks on time frame for return of migrants to Georgia

10 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Georgia said when the active process of returning migrants to the country would begin in about 3-4 years.

"As soon as the economy develops and the difference between the economy of Georgia and Western European countries decreases, migration will immediately decrease. I am sure that in a few years, somewhere in 3-4 years, the active process of returning migrants to Georgia will begin",

the head of government said.

He emphasized that the development of the economy was the main key to this process.

Kobakhidze also emphasized that the return of migrants to their homeland was one of the priorities of the republic's leadership.