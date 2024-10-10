Türkiye expresses interest in working with Russia in coal and gas energy

10 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and his Turkish counterpart, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, held talks on energy cooperation between the two countries.

According to Bayraktar, Türkiye would like to implement gas and coal projects with the participation of the Russian side, said in a statement from the Russian Ministry of Energy.

"The Minister of Energy noted the prospects for creating a gas hub in Türkiye. In turn, the Turkish side expressed interest in attracting Russian companies to implement projects in the field of gas and coal energy",

the Ministry's statement says.

Tsivilev and Bayraktar also discussed the possibility of exchanging experience in the field of training personnel for enterprises in the fuel and energy complex.