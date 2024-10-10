Wildberries and Ozon increase their sales in Kazakhstan

10 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to data from the analytical portal finprom.kz, Russian online marketplaces Wildberries and Ozon have increased their sales in Kazakhstan several times since the beginning of the year.

It is reported that in 2024, Kazakhstanis made twice as many orders on Wildberries as last year, while Ozon's sales increased even more.

"The Ozon marketplace, in turn, increased physical sales volumes by 12 times in the first half of 2024, and by 16 times last year",

the research data says.

The opening of warehouses in Kazakhstan and the improvement of logistics contributed to the development of the marketplace business. Wildberries will soon launch two more warehouses in Kazakhstan – in Astana and Almaty.