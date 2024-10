11 Oct. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Armenia will participate in the 70th session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA). This is stated in the order signed by the Chairman of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The delegation of the republic will be headed by Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Defense and Security.

Let us remind you that the anniversary session of the NATO PA will be held in Montreal from November 22 to November 25.