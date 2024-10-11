Iranian President arrives in Ashgabat

11 Oct. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a message on Masoud Pezeshkian's website, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran is visiting Ashgabat.

The Iranian President arrived in Turkmenistan yesterday. Today, the country's capital will host an international forum "The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations — the Basis of Peace and Development". This large-scale event is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

In addition to participating in the forum, Pezeshkian will hold bilateral meetings. In particular, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned. This will be the first meeting between the presidents of Russia and Iran.