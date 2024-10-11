Fire kills five children in Kazakhstan

11 Oct. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Early in the morning, fire broke out in a private house in the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan, the regional Department of Emergency Situations reports.

The flames quickly engulfed the entire house, and the roof of the building collapsed. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and began fighting the fire.

Despite the efforts of the firefighters, there were casualties. Five children died in the fire; the eldest child was 8 years old.

It is reported that shortly before the incident, the children's mother left for an acquaintance, and the husband is serving a prison sentence. Psychologists are currently working with the relatives.