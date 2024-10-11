Putin meets with presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan

11 Oct. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke with his Uzbek and Tajik counterparts Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ashgabat.

As RIA Novosti reports, the conversation took place during a joint photo session of the forum participants. During the conversation, the presidents smiled.

Let us remind you that Putin is on a visit to Turkmenistan, where the forum "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations —the Basis of Peace and Development" is taking place. The President of Russia will also hold a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.