USA to assist in restoration of Lebanon

11 Oct. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington announced its intention to help restore Lebanese infrastructure destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks. According to the US Secretary of State, Lebanese citizens must also decide on the head of state.

"The Lebanese themselves finally want to see how their state is restored and how it takes responsibility for the lives of its citizens. One of the ways to achieve this is to elect a president",

the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

In addition to this, the US Secretary of State drew attention to the fact that the Israeli side also has the right to self-defense. At the same time, the Israeli army must guarantee the safety of civilians in the areas of military operations against Hezbollah and Hamas.