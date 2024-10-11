Ivanishvili: Only Georgian Dream is dedicated to Georgia and Georgians

11 Oct. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, is confident that only the ruling party is dedicated to Georgia and peace in the country. He made this stement during the election campaign in Batumi, Georgian media reported.

"On October 26, we will have to make a simple choice, because it has been proven many times that, apart from the Georgian Dream, there is no political force in Georgia that is dedicated to its own country and people, possessing the experience and ability to ensure stability, prosperity, peace and economic growth",

Ivanishvili said.

He explained that the opposition is seeking power through war and chaos, and is financed from abroad. The National Movement is ready to open a second front, to split society.

"From the very beginning of its activities, the main goal of this movement has been to divide society and aggravate the situation. Together with their foreign partners, they are ready, as in 2008, to drag our country into a war, which will again lead to tragedy",

Ivanishvili said.