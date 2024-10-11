Users in North Caucasus complain about Telegram's work

11 Oct. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of the regions of the North Caucasus have expressed dissatisfaction with the failures in the work of the Telegram messenger, the portal "Sboy.RF" writes.

It is noted that complaints are coming from residents of the Stavropol Territory, Ingushetia, Dagestan, Chechnya.

People write that they cannot receive or send messages. In addition to this, they cannot load media files.

It should be also noted that residents of these four regions of the Caucasus have been complaining about the work of the messenger since yesterday.