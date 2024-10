11 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in the Black Sea, a hundred kilometers northwest of the Turkish city of Zonguldak. The epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

There is no information on casualties or damage. It should be noted that several tectonic plates meet at the bottom of the Black Sea, which makes this region vulnerable to seismic activity.