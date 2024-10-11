Putin meets with Pezeshkian for first time

11 Oct. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks between the Russian and Iranian presidents — Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian — have begun in Turkmenistan.

It is noted that this is the first meeting between the leaders of the two states since Pezeshkian has beenelected to the presidency. Previously, they had one telephone conversation.

Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Presidents intended to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East.

It is worth adding that the Russian delegation includes Assistant Yuriy Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Dmitry Peskov.

During the meeting, Putin noted active cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the international arena. He emphasized that Russia and Iran often have similar assessments of the world events.

The president then spoke about positive trends in mutual trade, stating that trade turnover between Russia and Tehran is growing.

In addition, the Russian President invited Pezeshkian to make an official visit to Russia. The Iranian President accepted the invitation, adding that he would take advantage of it.