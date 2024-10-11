Gazprom may take part in Uzbekistan's gas system modernization

11 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan is actively modernizing the gas transportation system (GTS) and is considering the possibility of involving Gazprom in the project, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, said.

"We are working on the modernization of our gas transportation system. We are also very interested in cooperation with our colleagues in Kazakhstan and with Gazprom",

the Minister said.

Work on the GTS is necessary to ensure the reliability and stability of gas supplies from Russia to Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan's gas demand is constantly growing, while its own production is falling due to the depletion of resources.