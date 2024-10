12 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to pay an official visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Pezeshkian has been invited to pay an official visit to Russia. He said he would use the invitation," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the visit dates "will be coordinated through diplomatic channels."