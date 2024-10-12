Erdogan and Scholz to discuss Middle East and migrants

12 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19, where they will discuss the situation in the Middle East, German government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner said.

Migration, the situation in Ukraine, as well as bilateral and economic policy issues will also be on the agenda, the spokesperson said.

"The federal government is in ongoing talks with Turkey on migration policy issues, including in the area of repatriation cooperation," Buechner said.

The German chancellor last visited Turkiye in March 2022, a few months after taking office.