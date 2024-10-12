Kobakhidze on Bundestag resolution: attempt to interfere in elections

12 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said “every unfair resolution and statement” against his Government was “worthless” and constituted an “attempt to interfere in the country’s electoral process”, in comments over a resolution of the German Bundestag that alleged Georgia’s “democratic backsliding” and “anti-democratic actions” of the current Government.

The PM noted the development was an attempt at “external interference” ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, but added it would “not have any effect”.

“The German Bundestag, which has always been a very respectable institution for me, has been dragged in the election process in Georgia”, Kobakhidze said.

He further called the resolution “extremely unfair” and said it “does not befit” the German Parliament.