Batumi bypass road open to traffic

12 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasised the significance of a newly opened, 14-km Batumi bypass road circumventing the capital of the Adjara region, saying it was part of a “strategic European road route” and expected to play a “crucial role” in the development of the city.

The PM said the new road would divert transit traffic away from Batumi, contributing to relieving the city from congestion.

"The bypass, spanning from Makhinjauri to Khelvachauri and connected to surrounding settlements and districts of Batumi, is expected to completely alleviate traffic congestion in the city. With an estimated 43% of traffic diverted from the old road to the bypass, it is anticipated that living and leisure conditions in Batumi will improve, along with an increase in road capacity and transit cargo turnover”, Kobakhidze said.

According to the PM, one of the Georgian Government’s “main tasks” was to strengthen the country’s connectivity and develop its transit function.