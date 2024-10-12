Yerevan agrees to deploy Russian FSB to Zangezur corridor

12 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) can only be handed the reins for keeping an eye on the Zangezur corridor, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during the conference "Crossroads of the World: Uniting Security and Democracy".

The PM quoted Point 9 of the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 9, 2020, highlighting the point's sentence: "The Border Guard Service of the Russian Federal Security Service shall be responsible for overseeing the transport connections".

"What this means is explained in the decree of the President of Russia dated December 10, 2020. This means that representatives of Russia may be granted some monitoring function to see how Armenia fulfills its obligations," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Additionally, Pashinyan said that Armenia is ready to start lifting the communications blockade, News.am reported.