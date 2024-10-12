Leaders of Uzbekistan and Iran discuss relations

12 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed topical issues of further development of multifaceted relations.

The meeting was held today on the sidelines of an international forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

During the discussions, the parties highlighted dynamic engagement and synergistic collaboration across various tiers, alongside an upward trajectory in trade volume and a burgeoning array of joint ventures, Trend reported.

The leaders emphasized the importance of support and accelerated implementation of joint projects, as well as expansion of the range of products within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The foreign trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran from January through August 2024 amounted to $314.8 mln, which is 8.9% lower compared to the same period of 2023, when the figure reached $343.1 mln.