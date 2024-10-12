Caspian Shipping Company's fleet recieves new bulk carrier

12 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company has completed a deal to acquire the second Handysize bulk carrier, which will be named "Murovdag".

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company has successfully completed a deal to acquire the second Handysize bulk carrier, which will sail outside the Caspian Sea.

The vessel was purchased with funds received from the sale of the company’s bonds. In accordance with the instructions of the country's President Ilham Aliyev, it will be named "Murovdag", the company reported.

The new bulk carrier is almost identical to "Khojaly" bulk carrier, previously acquired by Azerbaijan and built at a shipyard in Japan in 2020 and put into operation in May of this year. Its deadweight is 38,000 tons, length - 179.9 m, width - 30 m, side height - 15 m, draft - 10.47 m, and maximum speed - 15.7 knots.