Explosion hit gas station in Chechnya

12 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An explosion occurred today at one of the petrol stations in Grozny, which caused fire. It is known that there are victims, but how many is not yet specified.

A gas tank exploded at a gas station in the capital of Chechnya, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

After the gas-filled tank blew up, a fire started at the petrol station.

“An emergency call was received at the address: Chechen Republic, Grozny, Mohammed Ali Avenue, 14A,”

– the Emergencies Ministry informed.

According to the ministry, there are injured as a result of the emergency, several vehicles were damaged.

Firefighters are at the scene of the emergency, they are extinguishing the fire.