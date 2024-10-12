Georgian Dream to win the parliamentary elections, Kobakhidze says

12 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Prime Minister and head of the election headquarters of the ruling party Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze called on his associates and those who support them to prepare for victory in the parliamentary elections, which will take place in two weeks.

The parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held in compliance with all the rules and will lead to victory for the ruling Georgian Dream. Such a forecast was made by the Prime Minister, who also heads the election headquarters, Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to him, the expression of the people's will be free and competitive, at the moment no significant gaps in the organization have been identified.