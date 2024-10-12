Two minors and two adults died in explosion at gas station in Grozny

12 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion and fire at a gas station in the capital of Chechnya claimed four lives. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are minors among victims: as a result of the accident, two adults and two kids died.

According to the ministry, the fire that started after the explosion has already been completely extinguished. Over three dozen firefighters were engaged in its elimination. At the moment, firefighters are pouring water on the remaining structures and dismantling them.