Armenian President, Turkish Parliament Speaker discuss peace

Armenian-Turkish high-level talks were recently held in Ashgabat. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met in the capital of Turkmenistan.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş held talks in Ashgabat, Khachaturyan said.

According to him, the meeting was "very short".

”We have the same conversation once again: about peaceful life, opening borders and establishing diplomatic relations,”

– the Armenian President said.

Khachaturyan clarified that this topic is raised during talks at different levels and between representatives of different branches of government, and the parties do not have any disagreements regarding it. The President clarified that it is obvious to everyone: a new stage in relations between Yerevan and Ankara is beginning.