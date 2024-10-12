Judoka from Azerbaijan wins Grand Slam gold

12 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani athlete Zelim Tsakayev, competing in the 81 kg weight category, won the gold medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Today is the 2nd day of the competition. First, Tsakayev defeated Hungarian Botond Toth. Then the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Adrian Sulca from Romania and Georgian national team member Dimitri Gochilaidze. In the final fight he met with another Georgian athlete Zaur Dvalashvili and appeared to be stronger. Thus, Zelim Tskaev became the winner.